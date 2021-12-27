- In the wake of Oakland’s 134th homicide of the year at Lake Merritt on Christmas Eve, police chief LeRonne Armstrong announced increased patrols of that area. Particularly concerning is that also on Christmas Eve, gunmen opened fire “outside UCSF Benioff hospital,” a couple miles north of Lake Merritt. [KTVU]
- The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance to say you only have to isolate for five days, instead of the previous ten days after testing positive, but only if you haven't developed any symptoms. The California Department of Health immediately updated its state guidelines to comply, but less noted has been the recommendation that you wear a mask around others for the next five days after ending COVID isolation. [NY Times]
- Google has settled for $13 million with privacy advocates who busted them for stealing households’ WiFi passwords while shooting Google Street View photos. Google claims they ended the practice nicknamed “WiSpy” back in 2010, but… shouldn't the penalty for this be a lot more severe? [Chronicle]
- 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ligament and a fracture in his right thumb, and is uncertain to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. [ESPN]
- Two men are hospitalized after being shot in a 2:15 a.m incident at Battery and Jackson Streets. [KRON-4]
- Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallee died of a heart attack in Quebec over the holiday weekend. [SFGate]
