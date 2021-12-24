- Bay Area hospitals say that they're prepared for an Omicron surge, and they have capacity to handle it. [Chronicle]
- Northbound I-680 was shut down late Thursday due to a freeway shooting investigation. [KTVU]
- A 36-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in the Marin Headlands earlier this week, and an abandoned vehicle was found in the road near the Point Bonita Lighthouse. [Marin Independent Journal]
- Over 5,000 PG&E customers in the Outer Richmond area lost power Thursday afternoon and into the evening. [Chronicle]
- Despite Omicron scares and temporary shutdowns, many restaurants in SF are prepping for a busy New Year's Eve. [NBC Bay Area]
- The teachers' union in eastern Contra Costa County, the Mount Diablo Education Association, is threatening to strike as they hint at a contract-negotiation impasse with the Mount Diablo Unified School District. [East Bay Times]
- Steph Curry burst out of a slump Thursday night, scoring 46 points to bring the Warriors a 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. [NBC Sports]
Photo: eatthissf/Instagram