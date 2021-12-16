- Closing arguments begin today in federal court in San Jose in the fraud trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The verdict in this closely watched trial, analysts say, will come down to Holmes's word against everyone else's. [KRON4]
- A brazen armed mugging occurred Wednesday afternoon, in broad daylight, close to Alta Plaza Park and the Town School for Boys in Pacific Heights. [Chronicle]
- After the Contra Costa County sheriff mistakenly released two of the three suspects that were arrested in connection with the Walnut Creek Nordstrom flash-mob robbery last month, Walnut Creek police say they've now arrested a fourth suspect. [Bay City News]
- A critic of progressives tweeted praise for Mayor London Breed's Tuesday commentary about "bullshit that is destroying our city," but he mischaracterized the "bullshit" as progressive criminal justice reform policies, when Breed was literally just referring to rampant crime and drug dealing. [Chronicle]
- JP Morgan Chase just canceled/virtualized a big healthcare conference that had been scheduled for January in San Francisco, which translates to millions in lost tourism revenue. [ABC 7]
- While the UK has been a consistent bellwether for California in the pandemic, our paths may be diverging with Omicron due the UK's total lack of masking in recent months, and the widespread use of the less effective AstraZeneca vaccine. [Chronicle]
- Yes, Elon Musk called Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen" in one of his characteristically petulant Twitter replies. [CNN]
- Metallica's big 40th anniversary weekend celebration kicks off tomorrow, and Bay Area News Group's Jim Harrington looks back on the band's storied rise to metal prominence. [Bay Area News Group - paywalled]
Photo: Brock Keeling