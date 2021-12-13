A pair of separate weekend shootings in San Francisco left three people injured and one female victim dead.

The first shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Geary Street, between Hyde and Leavenworth, in the Tenderloin. Police responded to the scene on a report of a shooting, and as KPIX reports, officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, a 28-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators have only said that the shots may have been fired out of a car, but no description has been provided of a suspect vehicle.

The second shooting happened less than six hours later on the 100 block of Dakota Street in Potrero Hill, in the Potero Terrace and Potrero Annex housing projects. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

A woman and a man were also shot in that incident, and as KPIX reports, the outcome was more serious. A 40-year-old female victim and a 43-year-old male victim were both treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the hospital, where the female victim succumbed to her injuries.

This appears to be SF's 43rd homicide of the year to date.

The SFPD Homicide detail is currently leading that investigation.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson