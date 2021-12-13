- The current atmospheric river brought big snow to Tahoe starting Sunday, and a section of Highway 1 is closed in Big Sur. CalTrans has shut down a 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 as a precaution, and to allow residents to evacuate if needed as rains douse the coast. [Chronicle]
- The heaviest rains of the system are expected Monday. Also, a wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. [ABC 7]
- Today's the deadline for all BART employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID. The deadline comes as BART ridership has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels. [KRON4]
- The annual Virgin of Guadalupe religious procession between Santa Rosa and Windsor, in which hundreds of religious pilgrims travel on horseback, was interrupted Sunday by an alleged DUI driver who collided with horse and rider. [CBS SF]
- Despite its demographics being linked to lower vaccination rates, Imperial County in the southeastern corner of California has a 74% vaccination rate, the seventh highest statewide, likely because of the horrors the county saw last year. [New York Times]
- Ugh: Time Magazine has named Elon Musk its Person of the Year. [Time]
- Mark Meadows's email prior to January 6th showed him discussing how the National Guard would be available to protect "pro Trump people." [CNN]
- One of every 100 Americans 65 or over has died in the pandemic. [New York Times]
- George Kittle saved the night and helped the Niners win 26-23 in overtime Sunday against the Bengals, after a decidedly imperfect game. [Chronicle]
Photo via NWSBayArea/Twitter