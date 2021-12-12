- A large storm system entered the North Bay Saturday night — bringing with it the potential to flooding hazards to the Santa Cruz Mountains. This atmospheric river event will be a level 2 on our Storm Impact Scale on Sunday, increasing into a level 3 on Monday morning; San Francisco could see as much as 1.5 inches of rain from the storm, while South Bay mountain ranges could see over 7 inches of rain over the next few days — though the Santa Cruz Mountains might see nearly a foot of rain. [ABC7]
- Novelist Anne Rice died due to complications following a stroke. She was best known for her series of novels in The Vampire Chronicles and other works defined by her gothic eroticism; her son, Charles Rice, broke the news of her passing on both Twitter and Facebook Saturday night; though Anne Rice was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, she spent decades in the Bay Area, living in the Castro during the Summer of Love and later Berkeley. [Washington Post]
- ICYMI: SantaCon 2021 descended on SF yesterday... which seemed more tempered than year's prior (but it was still filled with unsavory drunken behavior that played out both inside bars and on downtown sidewalks). [SF Funcheap]
- An art museum in Berkeley will be transformed into a "state-of-the-art research incubator" sometime next year. [Hoodline]
- Here's where you can get your Dungeness crab fix in the Bay Area. [Eater SF]
- A number of the world's largest cats — one-fifth of the world’s tigers and one in 200 jaguars — have been affected by habitat loss linked to hydropower projects. [Mongabay]
- The death toll from a violent series of tornadoes in the midwestern and southern states is climbing, with new estimates showing as many as 90 people died from the storms. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA