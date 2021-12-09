- Like departments in San Francisco and Oakland in recent years, the Los Angeles Police Department is now facing a racist and homophobic texting scandal. The surfacing of the texts exchanged between more than a dozen LAPD officers is imperiling a number of criminal cases. [Associated Press / LA Times]
- Lyft is telling its workers they can now work remotely through all of 2022. This is a reversal from a plan that would have had many of them back to the office in February. [Bloomberg]
- A decent amount of rain is headed to the Bay Area late Saturday into Sunday. "Multiple waves of heavy snowfall" are predicted for the Sierra. [Mercury News / CBS SF]
- A state law preventing people's water from being shut off do to unpaid bills is expiring at the end of this month, and many Californians therefore face water shutoffs next month. [Chronicle]
- Two Marin County businesses received threats of arson if they did not lift their vaccine requirements for entry. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco is no longer in the top five least affordable cities for home ownership according to one list, but L.A. and New York are. [Chronicle]
- In a presentation for MasterClass, Hillary Clinton reads her discarded victory speech from 2016. [New York Times]
- A Nevada man who dressed as Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was found by authorities while living off the grid in an unheated trailer with his family outside Reno. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Getty Images