- The newly created California Future of Abortion Council, a coalition of some 40 organizations, released 45 pages of recommendations today about how the state can prepare for a post-Roe v. Wade America. The recommendations include potentially providing funding to people needing to travel here to get abortions, and creating an abortion sanctuary policy. [Chronicle]
- An outbreak of the Omicron variant in Alameda County involved 11 staffers at Kaiser Permanente who all traveled to a wedding in Wisconsin. One of the staffers had recently returned from Nigeria, and all were boosted and have mild symptoms. [Chronicle]
- Glide Memorial Church was packing 5,500 grocery bags the past couple days, and they were all delivered — containing a free-range chicken or turkey, plus potatoes and rice — to community organizations today to be distributed to families in need. [KRON4]
- Oakland Unified School District has announced it will delay its requirement for students to be fully vaccinated until January 31, instead of January 1. [KTVU]
- The defense rested its case after seven days of testimony by Elizabeth Holmes in her fraud trial, and the remainder of the week will be jury instruction followed by closing arguments. [KTVU]
- Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho has written up her take on the Hilda and Jesse denial-of-service-to-armed-police brouhaha, and she creates an interesting metaphor about a power plant worker bringing a barrel of toxic sludge into a restaurant. [Chronicle]
- The Castro's longtime SF Patrol Special officer is moving on, and there will be no replacement. [Hoodline]
- EGOT winner Rita Moreno will be attending a Castro Theatre screening of the new West Side Story remake this weekend, and doing a Q&A. [Hoodline]
- Joe Biden has tapped Meg Whitman to be U.S. ambassador to Kenya. [East Bay Times]
