Early reports indicate a vehicle was on the tracks at High Street, and a train collided with it, but no one was hurt and the trains are running again.

Bay City News informs us of a car being hit by an Amtrak train in Oakland this morning. Per that news service, “The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the High Street overcrossing,” and that “No one aboard the train was injured. No other information about the collision was immediately available.”

A Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle in Oakland Thursday morning, a Capitol Corridor official said.https://t.co/0sLhWMxlER — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) December 9, 2021



The train is part of Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor route, which connects San Jose to Sacramento, and runs parallel to I-80 and I-880. Reports indicate the train was heading eastbound.

ALERT: Train 524 is currently stopped between Oakland Coliseum (OAC) and Oakland (OKJ) due to vehicle incident. We will update when more information is available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) December 9, 2021

But the Capitol Corridor Twitter account has been pumping out updates since the “vehicle incident” occurred. And as of 8:36 a.m. Thursday morning, the train was running again, albeit delayed by an hour.

UPDATE: Train 524 is back on the move and currently operating approximately 1hr late. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) December 9, 2021

According to 511.org, that delay grew to an hour and ten minutes by the time the train got to Davis.

UPDATE: Capitol Corridor Train 524 Delayed 1 Hour and 10 Minutes Between Fairfield-Vacaville and Davis, Due to an Earlier Obstruction on the Track. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 9, 2021

But the train did eventually arrive in Sacramento shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, and again, no one was hurt.

UPDATE: Capitol Corridor Train 524 Has Arrived in Sacramento. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 9, 2021

This is the second Amtrak collision in the East Bay in just two weeks, following a collision with a big rig carrying automobiles in San Pablo on November 22.

Image: CapitolCorridor.org



