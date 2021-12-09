Early reports indicate a vehicle was on the tracks at High Street, and a train collided with it, but no one was hurt and the trains are running again.

Bay City News informs us of a car being hit by an Amtrak train in Oakland this morning. Per that news service, “The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the High Street overcrossing,” and that “No one aboard the train was injured. No other information about the collision was immediately available.”


The train is part of Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor route, which connects San Jose to Sacramento, and runs parallel to I-80 and I-880. Reports indicate the train was heading eastbound.

But the Capitol Corridor Twitter account has been pumping out updates since the “vehicle incident” occurred. And as of 8:36 a.m. Thursday morning, the train was running again, albeit delayed by an hour.

According to 511.org, that delay grew to an hour and ten minutes by the time the train got to Davis.

But the train did eventually arrive in Sacramento shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, and again, no one was hurt.

This is the second Amtrak collision in the East Bay in just two weeks, following a collision with a big rig carrying automobiles in San Pablo on November 22.

Image: CapitolCorridor.org