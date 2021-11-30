Rui Xia Zhen was hit and killed by a Public Works truck in March 2020. Nearly two years later, her family finally has a settlement from the city.

On the morning of March 1, 2020, 67-year-old Rui Xia Zhen was on her way to do what she did for a living — care for people older than her. But the in-home supportive services worker did not make it to her elderly care client that day, as she was struck and killed by a San Francisco Public Works truck while crossing Geary Street at Taylor Street, according to SF Weekly.

Today her family received some degree of justice and compensation. The SF Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $2 million settlement with her family for a wrongful death lawsuit.

Fifteen months ago, a city truck killed his wife.



Now he's eating one meal a day.



From @esksf https://t.co/8Mkq4U8eA7 — Mission Local (@MLNow) May 24, 2021



Mission Local covered Zhen’s story in May of this year, and that of her retired 73-year-old surviving husband, Huan Zheng Fang.

“Fang lost his wife of 41 years, his partner, his friend, and the household’s sole earner," Mission Local wrote. "These are bleak times, and there is not much food right now. When asked how he survives on his $434 monthly retirement checks, he replies that he’s frugal. He’ll have a bowl of oatmeal in the morning. Maybe some rice in the afternoon. And that’s it.”

SEIU 2015 member, Rui Xia Zhen, is remembered for her dedication and passion for IHSS care. Volunteers from the American Entrepreneur Association dropped off 3000 masks to the SEIU 2015 office in honor of Rui's memory. Thank you – for honoring Rui & helping us #ProtectAllWorkers pic.twitter.com/hIARVwYccc — SEIU Local 2015 (@SEIU2015) April 2, 2020



Zhen’s union did not forget her. As seen in the tweet above from a month after her passing, SEIU Local 2015 posted that “Volunteers from the American Entrepreneur Association dropped off 3000 masks to the SEIU 2015 office in honor of Rui's memory. Thank you – for honoring Rui & helping us.”

"Over 15 months ago, Rui Xia Zhen was struck by a vehicle operated by an employee of the City of San Francisco's Department of Public Works." Fundraiser on behalf of the family. Donate > https://t.co/vZC9I8cNSQ @cyc_sf @AaronPeskin — Chinatown CDC (@chinatowncdc) May 27, 2021



The Chinatown Community Youth Center of San Francisco did set up a GoFundMe to support Zhen’s family after her passing. That campaign raised nearly $31,000 before being discontinued at the family’s request.

Image: GoFundMe