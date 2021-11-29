The conservative blogosphere and Twitterverse ran with a rumor during Thanksgiving Week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had purchased a $25 million mansion on tony Jupiter Island in Florida, and this is false.

"Remember this the next time she criticizes @GovRonDeSantis for keeping Florida open and taxes low," reads a typical tweet about this false rumor that Speaker Pelosi bought property in Florida. (That tweet comes from Andrew Pollack, a parent of one of the Parkland shooting victims who spends a lot of time amplifying conservative talking points on Twitter and has written a book about how a dysfunctional school system — and not a semi-automatic rifle — was to blame for the shooting.)

As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports, someone somewhere connected Pelosi to the pending sale of this mansion on Hobe Sound, on Jupiter Island, which was listed for $25 million. The paper has contacted the seller's agent, who confirmed that the rumor is false, and Pelosi's spokesperson also says that there has been no such home purchase.

"There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested,” said Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, in a statement to the Sun-Sentinel.

One conservative website, Big League Politics, reported the rumor as fact last Wednesday, running with the headline "Nancy Pelosi Purchases $25 Million Florida Home In Preparation for Exodus From California Dumpster Fire." And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ own spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, retweeted a similar report without confirming its truth.

Pelosi, 81, has represented California's 12th congressional district, which covers most of San Francisco, in Congress since 1997. She has twice served as Speaker of the House, first from 2007 to 2011, and again starting in 2019, and she is second in line to the presidency per the 25th Amendment.

In part because of her long tenure in liberal politics, and now as a powerful leader of the Democratic Party, Pelosi has been a favorite villain of conservative media for decades now.

Why would she ever want to move to Florida? One of the last times Pelosi visited Florida, in 2018, she was screamed at outside a Donna Shalala event in Coral Gables, with protesters shrieking, "You don't belong here you fucking Communist fuck!" and "You and your fucking Democrats!"

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images