- The days of having to line up at midnight for Black Friday sales in the Bay Area may thankfully be over. Foolish folks who showed up to stores like the Best Buy in Pleasant Hill last night expecting a crowd found a pretty desolate scene. [CBS SF]
- A solo car crash on northbound 101 in San Francisco claimed one victim early Friday. The crash and subsequent investigation and cleanup closed all the northbound lanes between around 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., and traffic was diverted onto Cesar Chavez. [KTVU]
- One person died in an apartment fire in the Tenderloin on Wednesday. The person was rescued from a fire at 146 McAllister Street and later died, possibly from smoke inhalation. [Chronicle]
- A 41-year-old San Francisco one was one of three highway fatalities on Thanksgiving Day — and she was struck by multiple cars after possibly being involved in a prior hit and run on 101 in Belmont. [KTVU]
- The personal data of over 2,000 clients of three Sonoma County agencies may have been exposed during a breach of a county contractor's network. [NBC Bay Area]
- South San Francisco just sent out the first checks in its guaranteed income pilot program, giving $500 per month in guaranteed money to 150 low-income families. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden had a polyp removed from his colon during that colonoscopy last week, and his doctor says it was benign but potentially pre-cancerous. [Associated Press]
- The FDA says that Merck's anti-viral treatment for COVID is effective, but experts will still weigh in on possible side effects for pregnant women and the potential for causing birth defects. [Associated Press]
Photo: SFBayViewer/Twitter