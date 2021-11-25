- SF's Glide Foundation is giving away thousands of meals today to those in need — as well as offering people COVID-19 vaccines, should they've yet to receive one. As tradition would have it, Mayor Breed and various other City officials will stop by the Glide Memorial Church later today to dish out meals; volunteers and organizers also expect to deliver some 200 Thanksgiving meals to those who can't pick up their lunches in person. [ABC7]
- It's not just luxury SF retailers getting robbed: Smaller boutiques across the Bay Area, including Prime 356 at 14th and Webster streets in Oakland, have also been subjected to smash-and-grabs that have left their shelves barren. [Hoodline]
- The American Farm Bureau says that a typical Thanksgiving meal for ten will be about $53 dollars for 2021 — 14% higher than last year, in part due to the devaluation of the U.S. dollar and transportation delays. [KTVU]
- Expect plenty of sunshine and modest temperatures throughout Thanksgiving today. [KRON4]
- San Jose's Christmas in the Park is back at Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park, which will feature a 65-foot-tall tree and 40 musical (and animated) exhibits. [Hoodline]
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full (albeit with precautions) — and, yes, there's even a Baby Yoda float. [AP]
- In a timely signal boost... it also appears that wild turkeys are happily making themselves comfortable at college campuses across the country, including some in California. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/SpVVK