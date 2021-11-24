- While guarding a KRON-4 team reporting on yet another organized smash-and-grab inn Oakland, a security guard was shot. The unnamed guard is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition, and police say it was an attempt to steal the camera. [KRON-4]
- Rare release beer Pliny the Younger, an offshoot of Pliny the Elder, will get an in-person release again and lines are expected to extend for several city blocks. The beer will be available at Russian River Brewing Co. brewpubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor from February 4-17, 2021. [Chronicle]
- The Alcatraz Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Gathering will return at full capacity Thursday morning, after 2020’s event only allowed the ceremony participants. The 5:30 a.m. event will be livestreamed and broadcast on KPFA, and boat tickets are still available. [Hoodline]
- Ugh, the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts is in hot water for making students change in front of one another, and in front of teachers, prior to their acting classes. [Examiner]
- A school board recall ad on Twitter is drawing flak from all sides, partly because of its bizarre “Gaybraham Lincoln” character, and partly because one of the recall organizers loses his temper (in a scripted ad!) and comes across as a kind of a dick. [SFGate]
- Liberace-looking mansion in Sausalito listed for $22.7 million? Liberace-looking mansion in Sausalito listed for $22.7 million. [7x7]
- Do you really need to go shopping on Thanksgiving Day? Fine. Here’s who will be open. [Chronicle]
