- After Louis Vuitton and other retail stores elsewhere in the city were pillaged Friday, San Francisco will crackdown on car traffic through Union Square. SF police have made at least eight arrests since Friday night in relation to the rampant looting, with more expected in the following days; SF DA Chesa Boudin tweeted after the widespread SF retail robberies to "stand by for felony charges. " [Chronicle]
- A Saturday police killing in Oakland has left one alleged carjacker dead. The shooting, which would later prove fatal, happened around 3 p.m. Saturday when Oakland police responded to a suspected carjacking in the 2600 block of Fisher Avenue; on-site officers located the carjacking suspect at 49th Street and Clark Street when police say the suspect fired several shots at officers and fled in the vehicle that he stole; officers later caught up with the suspect and at that fired shots and struck the suspect, who was then taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. [Mercury News]
- The 23-month-old toddler who was shot and killed off I-880 in Oakland was laid to rest Saturday. [ABC7]
- Second Harvest of Silicon Valley — a Bay Area food pantry that serves Santa Clara County — is in need of both volunteers and donations ahead of Thanksgiving. [KRON4]
- Various events paying homage to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was founded in SF in 199, were held across San Francisco yesterday; 2021, thus far, is the single deadliest year for transgender and gender-non-conforming individuals ever recorded. [The Hill]
- If you're keen on having a treat yo' self kind of day: Caviar eclairs are apparently a thing at Le Fantastique. [Eater SF]
- Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who was thought to have went missing earlier last week, says that she's safe in a video call Sunday. [CNN]
- Many more booster shot appointments came online today in San Francisco; you can visit sf.gov/vaccine-sites to find an available appointment near you. [SFGOV]
