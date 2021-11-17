There were actually three separate tremors just before noon Wednesday, and Earthquake Twitter was feeling it.

Yes, you did feel an earthquake, if you felt it at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Service, a 3.9-magitude earthquake hit just north of San Ramon late Wednesday morning. It was initially diagnosed as a 3.8, but that figure has since been revised.

An earthquake swarm hit Wednesday near Crow Canyon Country Club in southeast Danville. Twelve quakes ranging in magnitude from 1.3 to 3.8 struck between 11:43 a.m. and 12:27 p.m. https://t.co/ZNrVuylWeZ via @nik_shine @SFBay pic.twitter.com/SgTioA06Xt — SFBay.ca (@sfbay) November 17, 2021

There were also two aftershocks, at 11:46 and 11:58 a.m., the latter of which registered a 3.0-magnitude.

“A gradual uptick in shaking and then it kind of paused and then another little one.”

Rosie from Lafayette describes feeling the #earthquake this morning. She said it brought back memories of the 1989 earthquake. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/UNEIolls6M — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) November 17, 2021

But a look at Twitter shows the quake was felt throughout the Bay Area, particularly in the Eat Bay, but also in San Francisco.

Short little video about ShakeMaps and Did You Feel It, because I already had makeup on so why not? pic.twitter.com/2s61wBlk20 — Dr. Wendy Bohon (@DrWendyRocks) November 17, 2021

Fortunately, we’re not currently aware of any injuries or damage being reported.

Bay Area, did you feel the 3.8 earthquake today near San Ramon?



Save valuable seconds by downloading the MyShake app to receive notifications before shaking occurs. https://t.co/GImyifU5kS pic.twitter.com/7Kk0itLduw — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) November 17, 2021

But as a reminder, it’s a good idea to have an earthquake kit, and here are some tips for making your Go Bag.



