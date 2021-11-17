There were actually three separate tremors just before noon Wednesday, and Earthquake Twitter was feeling it.

Yes, you did feel an earthquake, if you felt it at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Service, a 3.9-magitude earthquake hit just north of San Ramon late Wednesday morning. It was initially diagnosed as a 3.8, but that figure has since been revised.

There were also two aftershocks, at 11:46 and 11:58 a.m., the latter of which registered a 3.0-magnitude.

But a look at Twitter shows the quake was felt throughout the Bay Area, particularly in the Eat Bay, but also in San Francisco.

Fortunately, we’re not currently aware of any injuries or damage being reported.

But as a reminder, it’s a good idea to have an earthquake kit, and here are some tips for making your Go Bag.

Image: USGS