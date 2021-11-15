- Remember Dominion Voting Systems, the company Trump and his team made months of wackadoodle false claims about? Turns out they handle our elections here in SF, too. Dominion has had monopoly status controlling SF voting machines for 13 years, and the city has scuttled attempts to explore other platforms and systems. [Examiner]
- A Muni driver has done a frame-by-frame analysis of the 1-California bus fight scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and concludes that the bus operator in the movie “definitely could be charged with an avoidable incident.” In a lengthy thread full of screenshots, the Muni driver also points out that “Operator wasn't even wearing his seat belt! Workmans Comp not going to cover this.” [Twitter]
- Aging SF-born rock legends Journey will play the Chase Center on their upcoming tour (March 31), with Billy Idol opening. [Mercury News]
- Nontenured UC lecturers are planning a statewide strike Wednesday and Thursday, with as many as 6,000 planning to walk off the job. [Chronicle]
- Mission Local rather fairly wonders if the recall-mania will be “San Francisco’s new normal” for voters. [Mission Local]
- President Biden signed the $1 billion infrastructure bill in a signing ceremony today. [NY Times]
Image: Marvel Studios