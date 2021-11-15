- A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were both shot while inside a home in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood on Sunday night. A window in the front of the home was shot out, but it's not clear if the bullets came from inside or outside the home. [KTVU]
- UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi has walked back comments she made last week about public health officials' response to the UC Berkeley football team COVID outbreak. She said she has since learned that dozens of the cases were, in fact, symptomatic, and "I should not have commented without knowing the details." [East Bay Times]
- A male pedestrian walking in the southbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland was struck and killed Sunday evening by a pickup truck. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- The 22-year-old woman shot and injured near Lake Merritt last week has died from her injuries, turning the case into a homicide. [KTVU]
- A potential strike by Kaiser pharmacists has been averted with a deal. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Giants have extended manager Gabe Kapler's contract through 2024. [Chronicle]
- Class act Elon Musk trolled Bernie Sanders on Twitter saying, "I keep forgetting you're still alive." [CBS SF]
- Beto O'Rourke will be testing the "purple"-ness of Texas as he is officially running for governor. [New York Times]
- Republican legislatures in at least five states are further gerrymandering the shit out of congressional districts in order to try to flip the House in 2022, they look likely to succeed. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images