- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Sunday in Cow Hollow. The shooting occurred near Fillmore and Filbert streets, not far from Shake Shack, Atelier Crenn, and Balboa Cafe, and police are seeking video of the incident. [Chronicle]
- There was a fatal shooting at a Halloween house party in Gilroy on Saturday, and the property turned out to be owned by a city council member. 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was arrested in connection with the shooting at his home, which is apparently a second home on the property of Gilroy Council member Rebeca Armendariz, who is Calderon's second cousin. [ABC 7 / KTVU]
- The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, which is most surely an undercount, in less than two years. The U.S., U.K., E.U., and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world's population, but one half of all COVID deaths. [Associated Press]
- It's not about vaccines this time: Protesters gathered outside the In-N-Out at Fisherman's Wharf on Sunday to re-enact the "Red Light Green Light" game from Squid Game, to draw attention to the fact that the burger chain gets its meat from a processing facility known to kill cows inhumanely. [ABC 7]
- A 33-year-old woman whose September disappearance was featured on Dateline was found dead along with her dog after her car apparently went off a cliff along Highway 101 in Del Norte County. [SFGate]
- All municipal employees in San Francisco are required to return to the office starting this week, which should provide a boost for restaurants around the Civic Center vicinity. [Chronicle]
- American Airlines cancelled nearly 1,000 flights over the weekend citing weather conditions in Texas and staffing shortages. [Associated Press]
- Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True both have COVID — and Kardashian previously had COVID in March 2020. [Vulture]
- The Astros stayed alive in Game 5 of the World Series, forcing a game 6 on Tuesday in Houston, but they trail the Braves 3-2. [East Bay Times]
