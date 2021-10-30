- A structural engineer consultant working with Millennium Tower owners has recommended that all fixes stop on the leaning building amid newly discovered problems. David Williams, a structural engineer and deep foundation expert hired as a consultant for Millennium Tower's repair process, has noted that the building's basement exposed what appeared to be an even bigger predicament: The building is also dipping in the middle, something referred to as dishing, which should be addressed first before work goes on around the flaw. [KPIX]
- At least seven SF streets — most of which are in and around downtown — could see 20 mph speed limits in January. These speed limit changes, however, still require SFMTA Board approval, and staff will be bringing them a proposal with an implementation plan for the first seven corridors in December. [SFMTA/Chronicle]
- A bunch of businesses are either reopening or are in the process of opening in the Castro, including a dog grooming salon and chiropractic office. [Hoodline]
- Speaking of SF's gayborhood: Halloween shenanigans are back in full swing in the Castro after a year-long hiatus. [ABC7]
- If you're still hungry after OSL, snag a slice from any one of these food editor-approved pizza joints. [Eater SF]
- Last weekend's history-making wet weather didn't transpire by happenstance; it's one of the many weather events that have been logged over the past few years linked to the climate crisis. [NBC Bay Area]
- Now... if you want to see a future defined by oscillating weather extremes, look no further than at what's happening in Brazil. [Mongabay]
- And the words from one 91-year-old climate activist Oren Lyons, who's also faithkeeper of the Turtle Clan of the Onondaga Nation, perhaps has summarized the impact of the climate crisis over the past few decades best: "The ice is melting... Everything is bad... Thirty years of degradation.” [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan