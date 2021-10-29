- San Francisco's average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now at $4.84 per gallon — nearly 65% higher than the national average. This amount also makes the highest-average price for plain-old gasoline that’s ever been recorded in the city; the Bay Area's average price for a gallon of regular fuel isn't much cheaper at $4.74. [MarketWatch/SFGate]
- A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a good Samaritan. 27-year-old Javon Knighten was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 31-year-old woman who, after witnessing Knighten allegedly push a 66-year-old woman to the ground in the Embarcadero, confronted him about the attack; the victim was stabbed multiple times before the assailant — believed to be Knighten— fled the scene; the victim has since been treated for her non-life-threatening wounds at a nearby hospital. [KPIX]
- There was also a stabbing yesterday around 5 p.m. at 25th and Folsom following an alleged argument between a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman. [KRON4]
- A Sunset District store was just burglarized for the third time this year.[SFBay]
- So: This copycat message from Snapchat containing generalized threats could be the reason why multiple schools went into lockdowns across the country this week — including both Lafayette High School and Livonia High School. [KRON4]
- Here's a new-dad-approved guide to trick-or-treating in SF that’ll surely make the kiddos happy. [The SF Minute]
- If you were ever curious to know how many calls the City gets through its 311 customer service system a month, it's around 50,000 — and about 40% of all those calls are requests for street and sidewalk cleaning. [Here/Say]
- SF's Calle 24 Latino Cultural District will hold two Dia de Los Muertos events on November 1 and November 2 that will offer "healing vigils and ofrenda celebrations. [Mission Local]
- And the F.D.A on Friday officially authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan