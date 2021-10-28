- Highway 1 is closed south of Big Sur due to a rockslide blocking the roadway. The road is still open from Carmel to Gorda, but is closed just north of the San Luis Obispo County border, and may be a for a week or so. [Monterey County Herald]
- In addition to Marjorie Taylor Greene coming to San Francisco to shake out some Republican donations, other Republican figures have been doing the same recently. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, all of whom are potential 2024 presidential candidates, have also passed through the Bay Area recently to raise funds. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland school board on Wednesday night voted to approve a strict vaccination policy for students 12 and older, requiring them to be fully vaccinated or else attend classes remotely. [KTVU]
- The inexpensive antidepressant fluvoxamine, used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, has been found to be effective at preventing hospitalization in high-risk COVID patients in Brazil. [Associated Press]
- Toxic masculinity in Silicon Valley alert: Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale tweeted that "Any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser," adding that the old-fashioned way of men focusing on work is the "correct masculine response." [Mercury News]
- Another week, and another story about an anti-mask airline passenger punching a flight attendant, this time on American Airlines and it prompted an emergency landing. [ABC News]
- President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill this morning to present a $1.85 trillion framework bill to House Democrats, hoping to get this and the infrastructure bill voted on by next week. [New York Times]
