Smoke from the four-day-old Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County is expected to drift over the Bay Area Friday and bring us some hazy skies on what is otherwise a beautiful sunny day.

Just to make sure you don't forget we're still in fire season, smoke from the still raging Alisal Fire down near Santa Barbara is expected to blow over our region today, thanks to shifting winds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows an outer band of smoke from the fire reaching San Francisco around 4 or 5 p.m.

The HRRR smoke model projects that light concentrations of smoke from the Alisal fire in Santa Barbara county will drift over the Central Coast & San Francisco Bay Area on Friday in response to a wind shift. pic.twitter.com/FoPiLbhI4y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2021

As the Chronicle reports, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District isn't issuing an air-quality alert just yet, because the smoke is expected to mostly stay aloft. That, however, may change in the coming days.

Air district spokesperson Kristine Roselius tells the paper that smoke behavior is "very unpredictable" and " if there are any impacts, we will issue an air quality advisory if necessary."

San Francisco is otherwise in for a balmy couple of days, with a high pressure system helping keep temperatures above average into Saturday — though tomorrow the skies will likely be hazier than today. After that, a cold front moves in with some possible rainfall Sunday, and significant rain is expected late next week.

The Alisal Fire has been burning since Monday in Refugio Canyon, near the coast in Los Padres National Forest, just northeast of Gaviota. It is now 16,900 acres and 41% contained.

Ronald Reagan's Ranch sits about a quarter mile away from the edge of the fire. As Deadline reports, the ranch, once referred to as the "western White House," is now owned by the conservative Young America’s Foundation, and five staff members have stayed behind to help firefighters battle the blaze.

The fire has damaged a brand new recycling facility at the county's landfill, and the facility will now likely be shut down for months. The 101 freeway, closed in the area since Monday, reopened Thursday evening, and train service resumed through the area for Amtrak as well.