- Today's the day masks can come off in San Francisco and Marin counties in some settings, including gyms and offices where everyone is vaccinated. Masks are still supposed to stay on in retail stores, bars, restaurants, and most other public settings when not actively eating or drinking. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara Valley VTA is expected to award its first contracts for the construction of four new BART stations and tracks and tunnels in between reaching downtown San Jose and Santa Clara. [CBS SF]
- The early test results are in, and Millennium Tower only sank one one-hundredth of an inch when a new casing was drilled on its perimeter, which engineers say is promising. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland police have released some video of the suspect vehicle in the October 6 road-rage homicide that killed a 15-year-old girl. [KTVU]
- The Coast Guard is saying that the oil spill in Southern California was likely closer to the low end of estimates, or around 25,000 gallons, as opposed to the 130,000 gallons that had been widely reported. [East Bay Times]
- Safari West, the wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa, has just lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about its veterinary practices. [KTVU]
- Former president Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California Thursday for a urological infection that had turned into sepsis. [New York Times]
