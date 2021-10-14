- Just a reminder: It's gonna be nutty around the city tonight, and if the Giants win it could get even nuttier. And in case you missed the historic significance, this is the first time the Giants and Dodgers have met in the playoffs in the modern era. [East Bay Times]
- Parking near the ballpark was going for over $100 on Thursday. [KRON4]
- Now we learn that the "family member" mentioned in the story about the Richmond Police chief being on leave is in fact her 18-year-old daughter. [KTVU]
- There's something odd here with SF's Dept. of Public Health changing some wording about children being required to wear masks in indoor public settings outside of school. [SFGate]
- Activists in Oakland protested outside KTVU earlier this week, sort of in support of suspended anchorman Frank Somerville, and denouncing the media's bias against reporting stories about missing people of color, versus missing white women. [Chronicle]
- Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago. [CBS News]