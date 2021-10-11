- The German cargo ship, the Rotterdam Express, is no longer under investigation in the oil spill near Huntington Beach. Investigators now say that the damage to the oil pipeline could have occurred as much as a year ago, and it was likely from a ship's anchor. [Bloomberg / New York Times]
- Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, stranding passengers in airports all over the country. There was reportedly a six-hour, in-person wait in Las Vegas for customer service, and few alternative flights. [CBS SF]
- The New York Times' "California Today" column focuses on how Clement Street in San Francisco has thrived through the pandemic. The self-contained Richmond District neighborhood serves as an example of the "15-minute city" concept where no one has to travel more than 15 minutes to meet all their basic needs, and many spend their money locally. [New York Times]
- More Nobel Prizes come to the Bay Area today: David Card, a professor at UC Berkeley, and Guido W. Imbens of Stanford University are sharing this year's Nobel Prize in Economics. [NBC Bay Area]
- Today's public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) by PG&E are largely concentrated in areas of Solano County, eastern Napa County, and small sections of the East Bay east of Walnut Creek and south of Livermore. [Chronicle]
- BART launched some special-event trains to help meet rider demand on Sunday for people traveling into SF to see the air show. [NBC Bay Area]
- New restaurants now making it open around the Bay Area are running up against supply-chain issues of all kinds, from screws to brooms to sheet pans and tables. [Chronicle]
- The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, refused in a nationally televised interview on Sunday to say that the 2020 election wasn't stolen, sticking by Trump all the way. [Associated Press]
- Christine Todd Whitman and Miles Taylor published an op-ed today in the Times advocating for center-right Republicans to help elect some Democrats in order to save our democracy from Trumpists, and short of launching a third party, they announced the formation of the Renew America Movement to save the GOP from itself. [New York Times]
