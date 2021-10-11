A large tree came down amid gusting winds Sunday night in San Mateo County, hitting power lines and causing some damage, but no fire was sparked.

The exact time of the incident is unclear, but Cal Fire crews were on the scene as of 5 a.m. Monday assessing the damages. The tree came down in the coastal village of El Granada, just north of Half Moon Bay, south of Mavericks Beach.

When the tree fell, it took a power line with it, and it caused damage to one home and three vehicles, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

MORE: Further investigation reveals that three vehicles have been destroyed and a home had been damaged during this wind event in El Granada. Winds are expected to continue today. Please use caution ⚠️ on the roads. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/sQYFOMjKGE — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 11, 2021 TREE ON POWER LINES: Firefighters on scene of fallen tree in El Granada in @sanmateoco. No injuries, but vehicle sustained major damage, neighbors heard 2 loud booms. Winds gusting, never approach downed power lines, call 911. Coastside Fire, San Mateo County Fire at scene #CaWx pic.twitter.com/42F3DUdRSE — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 11, 2021

It's not clear how many power customers were affected by the downed power line.

A significant wind event forecast by the National Weather Service caused overnight gusts that exceeded 50 miles per hour off the San Francisco and San Mateo County coasts, with some gusts recorded inland that were north of 40 miles per hour.

Another look at overnight wind gusts across the region. Winds will continue to mix down to lower levels during the day. Also note the strong winds off our coastal waters. For the latest on hazards: https://t.co/VsJ8NvGVs2 #CaWx #CaFire pic.twitter.com/XPLoI58j0Z — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 11, 2021

The event, known as an "inside slider," can trigger Diablo and Santa Ana winds, and it's caused when northerly air and a low pressure system move in a steep southward direction, pulling air from the eastern side of the Sierra over across the ridges to the west.

This system was also clearly causing high winds out over the ocean as well.