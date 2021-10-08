It may not be the worldwide meltdown of Monday, but Instagram and Facebook were not loading properly for some users on both coasts of the U.S. today, and the company has confirmed there's a problem.

As is now traditional, Facebook goes on Twitter to announce that things have gone awry.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the company said as of 12:22 p.m. PT. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

The outages are being reported across the country, as shown on Downdetector, all in the last hour — and both the Facebook News Feed and Instagram appear to be having trouble.

Some heads may roll if they haven't already, following the disastrous six-hour outage on Monday that took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and even Facebook's own internal systems.

Is this the fault of the same team responsible for whatever faulty code screwed the pooch on Monday? Because maybe somebody is already paying for that error. Or a group of somebodies.

Also, of course, Twitter is going hog-wild with the memes.

As Mashable says, "Facebook, get your sh*t together!"

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Would Again Like to Assure You That Profit Is Not Facebook's Sole Motive