- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) extended Saturday's Spare the Air Alert to Sunday amid smog and heat. The BAAQMD issued the first alert yesterday, recommending people use their vehicles only when necessary and opt to exercise during the morning hours because of increased ozone levels and temperatures; check PurpleAir today before going on that Sunday run or hike. [NBC Bay Area]
- This was the second-driest water year on record in San Francisco. Normally, SF gets around 23.65 inches of rainfall during an average water year, which ended on October 1; for the 2020-2021 water year, just 9.04 inches of rain fell inside the city. [KPIX]
- Another earthquake struck near San Leandro. A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook San Leandro on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey; this tremor was just a day after a 3.0M earthquake rattled the same area a day prior. [ABC7]
- Oh... and there was another small tremor recorded in the South this morning. [KTVU]
- Oakland launched the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Friday to help renters who need help paying past due rent. [KRON4]
- Making $110K a year, one SF-based account manager for a health tech company is paying a whopping $1K for rent — and doing that financial responsibility thing very well. [Refinery29]
- Here's a handy interactive map that shows each of SF's 669,000 recorded trees. [Chronicle]
- If you've found it harder to chase fall foliage over the past few years, you have the climate crisis to thank for that. [Associated Press]
- Speaking of the climate crisis: A piece published in the academic journal Frontiers of Communication shows that most people want to "do right" by nature... but need a "behavioral push" in order to do so. [Mongabay]
Photo: Getty Images/Nicolas McComber