- Police and wildlife officials were dealing with a chill mountain lion this morning who was just hanging out/snoozing in a Daly City backyard. Residents in the area of Callan Boulevard were being told to stay out of their backyards and keep their pets inside while they attempted to remove the big cat. [KRON4]
Police activity alert:There is a mountain lion in the backyard of a residence on the 4100 block of Callan Blvd. The Fire Dept is attempting to get the Department of Fish and Game to respond.— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 28, 2021
PLEASE do not go in your backyards or walk outside with your pets. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jurNuvY7Z5
- Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff testified Friday that he met privately with Elizabeth Holmes to tell her the company's blood tests were unreliable, and she seemed visibly upset. Rosendorff, who returns to the stand Tuesday, said that he was also left off of emails about the unreliability of tests, despite being lab director. [CBS SF]
- Robert Aaron Long, the admitted killer in a spree of shootings at Atlanta area massage spas staffed primarily by Asian women, is pleading not guilty to four of the murders that occurred in Atlanta proper. Long previously pled guilty to four killings in nearby Cherokee County, where the spree began, in exchange for life sentences, but the Atlanta prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty. [New York Times]
- San Francisco State students were being told to avoid the campus until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a "an anonymous, non-specific threat." [Chronicle]
- Police in Santa Rosa say they made an arrest Monday of Fogatia Fuiava, the suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a bar on Saturday night. [KTVU]
- Three teens were arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged armed robbery attempt in which they accosted a woman in the Stoneridge Shopping Center parking lot at gunpoint. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County is setting up vaccine clinic sites again, this time to give booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to people 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions, and those who live or work in high-risk settings such as correctional facilities, hospitals, schools, and homeless shelters. [CBS SF]
- Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted data on use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, but they are not yet seeking emergency use authorization. [CNNWire]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is signing a package of legislation aimed at streamlining affordable housing production this week, just as the eviction moratorium ends on Thursday — and tenants with unpaid rent can only avoid eviction starting Friday if they've applied for state assistance. [KTVU]