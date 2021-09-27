- It's official: California will now mail ballots to every voter in every election. [ABC 7]
- The DEA is warning of an "alarming" increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl across the country, and fentanyl-related seizures have doubled in San Francisco. [KMPH / KRON4]
- Health officials say that very few COVID cases have been linked to the BottleRock festival over Labor Day weekend in Napa. [Chronicle]
- There was a massive brawl at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo on Saturday involving an estimated 100 juveniles, and only one arrest was made of a juvenile who allegedly punched a police officer. [Chronicle]
- Xmas decorations could hit supply-chain issues this holiday season, so plan ahead. [KRON4]
- A 73-year-old woman walking on a road in Concord was fatally struck Monday morning. [CBS SF]
- Senate Republicans have blocked a bill aimed at keeping the government open, setting more shutdown drama in Washington this week. [Associated Press]
- Singer R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in his trial in Brooklyn today. [Associated Press]
- Longtime Cow Hollow Italian restaurant Pane e Vino has closed after 30 years. [Eater]
Photo courtesy of Six Flags