A shooting near Ninth and Mission streets Monday morning prompted an alert from the SFPD to avoid the area.
The shooting happened just after 8:10 a.m. Monday. As the Chronicle reports via SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger, arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The public was advised to avoid the area due to police activity and potential traffic backups stemming from the investigation.
The shooting follows on a violent week across the Bay where Oakland reached 102 homicides for the year to date. San Francisco also saw a fatal shooting on Friday morning at 17th and Folsom streets, marking SF's 34th homicide of the year.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
