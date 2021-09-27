A shooting near Ninth and Mission streets Monday morning prompted an alert from the SFPD to avoid the area.

The shooting happened just after 8:10 a.m. Monday. As the Chronicle reports via SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger, arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The public was advised to avoid the area due to police activity and potential traffic backups stemming from the investigation.

The shooting follows on a violent week across the Bay where Oakland reached 102 homicides for the year to date. San Francisco also saw a fatal shooting on Friday morning at 17th and Folsom streets, marking SF's 34th homicide of the year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo: Getty Images