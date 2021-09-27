- One Afghan family who used to live in Sacramento and had gone back to Afghanistan last fall describes their harrowing last month trying to return to the Bay Area. The father works for San Rafael-based nonprofit Roots of Peace, and the family was finally granted safe passage because their two-year-old is an American citizen. [KRON4]
- Facebook says it is temporarily pausing development of its highly controversial "Instagram Kids" app while its global head of safety heads to Washington this week to answer questions raised by a recent Wall Street Journal report on Instagram's effects on teen girls. [ABC 7]
- The body of a homeless man was found with at least one gunshot wound near a creek trail in San Jose on Saturday. [KRON4]
- A pedestrian and a driver died in separate, unrelated collisions on I-680 in the East Bay on Sunday. [East Bay Times]
- A mother and two-year-old child were killed in a fall from a concourse at Petco Stadium in San Diego on Sunday, just before the Padres game, and police are calling the deaths "suspicious." [KRON4]
- The Oakland Unified School District says its COVID case numbers are down, and that safety protocols appear to be working. [KTVU]
- The Grand Princess, the cruise ship that was at the center of international panic in the early pandemic, is back at sea. [Chronicle]
- Over 20 million Americans still believe the election was stolen from Donald Trump, and 8% believe that violence is necessary to restore Trump to the White House, according to a new University of Chicago poll. [KRON4]
Photo: CastroCam.net