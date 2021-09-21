Maybe this explains Facebook’s kid-gloves approach to right-wing propaganda  —  a new book claims Zuckerberg agreed to a “hands-off approach to conservative sites” in exchange for lax regulations.

There are no good guys in any story involving Peter Theil, Mark Zuckerberg, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump. But we must hold our noses and delve into this. So… remember that 2019 photo of Trump and Zuckerberg, where Zuckerberg had the defeated look of a kid who’d just been beaten up and pantsed on the playground, whereas Trump declared “Nice meeting with Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook in the Oval Office today.”? A forthcoming book details that very incident with behind-the-spray tan details, and it sure sounds like Zuckerberg got railroaded in a mafia-style extortion deal by the Trump family.

