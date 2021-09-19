- A combination of strong winds and dry conditions has made the National Weather Service issue a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area. Starting Sunday night through Tuesday morning, offshore breezes will roll in and exacerbate fire-prone ground conditions in the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys, and other NorCal areas; there's a chance that the rain the Bay Area receives this weekend could lower the warning to a Fire Weather Watch, which is also already in effect in Southern Sacramento Valley and certain areas in Solano County. [KRON4]
Updated image with all current Red Flag Warnings across NorCal. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/bEJ5OCjcc1— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2021
- That SpaceX mission ended safely Saturday. All four of the SpaceX Crew Dragon civilian passengers re-entered the Earth's atmosphere yesterday, touching down off the coast of Florida; NASA has gone as far as to even say that this is perhaps the "safest crewed vehicle ever flown." [CNN]
- Despite Oakland's need for tens of thousands of housing units over the next decade, the Oakland Planning Commission approved a policy limiting the construction of ADUs in the hills — citing problems with potential fire evacuations in the future. [Oaklandside]
- In more Bay Area housing news: the Santa Clara County Redistricting Commission will soon be holding virtual public hearings and mapping sessions, which could very well affect local housing efforts for certain parts of the South Bay. [Hoodline]
- To help more eligible school-age children get vaccinated against COVID-19, the SFUSD has opened four vaccination units; each of them will operate on certain days throughout the week in various parts of the city. [ABC7]
- The Pantanal region of South America — the world’s largest tropical wetland — lost 30% of its biome to catastrophic fires in 2020... and that figure could again reappear this year as wildfires continue decimating the area. [Mongabay]
- Another day, another tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic... with Tropical Storm Peter now the 16th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Chris LaBasco