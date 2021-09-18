Friday night, the California governor's office announced that two of Newsom’s four children tested positive for COVID-19 . The children, who were not named to protect their privacy, are described as having mild symptoms and are currently being quarantined; the governor's office added that it doesn't appear that the children were exposed at school or at any campaign events after they tested positive Thursday. [Politico]

Mayor Breed unapologetically deflected any wrongdoing when she defended her maskless Black Cat outing. Breed was filmed expunging no accountability during a filmed interview Friday after a video of her dancing without a mask at the San Francisco club surfaced, breaking the city's health COVID-19 health regulations; "we don't need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn't be doing," she said. [KPIX]

Nine Oakland police officers were given anywhere from three to 25 days of unpaid suspension for previously posting "racist and sexist" posts on social media. [KRON4]

San Francisco artist Optimist Williams has a new exhibit of works — all inspired by Muni transfers — called "Ticket to Ride," which is now on view at the RVCA Store at 1485 Haight Street through October 10. [Hoodline]

This video shows dozens of vehicles and people gathering at the intersection of Harrison and Fremont streets in Rincon Hill for an illegal slideshow early Saturday. [KPIX]

Here's your reminder that Nob Hill's Hot Sauce and Panko still serves among the best chicken wings anywhere in the city. [SFGate]

After a "mistake" from the U.S. military cost at least 10 Afghans their lives, survivors of the drone strike and the family of those who died say that sorry "is not enough," adding that the "U.S.A. should find the person who did this.” [Associated Press]

Photo: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) stands with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom (L) and daughter Brooklynn Siebel Newsom (C) before speaking to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on September 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Californians are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)