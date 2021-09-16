- Your PG&E bill is likely to go up soon, as the company struggles to pay for all the wildfire damage it's caused. The average bill for customers receiving both gas and electric service would go north of $200. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Department of Homeland Security is warning of potential violence in D.C. this weekend stemming from the "Justice for J6" rally. Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and the like are descending on the nation's capital again to show support for the "patriots" who are being prosecuted for crimes they committed at the Capitol on January 6th, and there will apparently be counter-protesters/antifa there too. [CNN]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today signed two bills that are the remnants of Scott Wiener's previously proposed SB50, which will allow for greater housing density across the state. The more narrowly defined bills will allow rezoning for up to 10 units near transit, and will allow properties with single homes to be split into duplexes or four-plexes. [Chronicle]
- Some sort of collision inside the Caldecott Tunnel in the East Bay was causing significant traffic to back up on eastbound 24. [KTVU]
- CBS is backtracking from an asinine reality competition show called "The Activist," in which five contestants compete in activism-themed challenges, and will instead release it as a one-time documentary. [KQED]
- Three floors of the former Holiday Inn on Eighth Street, now called BEI Hotel San Francisco, are going to be converted to micro-unit housing renting for $1,600 per month. [SF Business Times]
- Facebook says it's taken action against pages and groups connected to the Querdenken movement in Germany, which is basically like the right wing in the U.S. and is accusing the government of using vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions as excuses to infringe on individual rights. [Facebook]
Photo: Malva Nieto