- Newsom handily held onto his job in last night's recall election, and we don't have to listen to Republicans or QAnon idiots decry fraud because it wasn't even close. The margin is looking even bigger than the 16 points projected by polls — more like 28 points. [CNN]
- Two landlords in Oakland, Baljit Singh Mann and Surinder Mann, are being made to pay $3.9 million to the city and pay relocation costs for their low-income tenants after violating their tenants' rights and city rules. [Bay City News]
- The CHP is seeking the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Francisco Saturday morning, south of the Cesar Chavez on-ramp. [CBS SF]
- A man who lay in wait and then attacked the manager of a San Luis Obispo County bank earlier this month for telling him to wear to mask inside has been identified as a corrections officer at the California Men’s Colony. [Bay Area News Group]
- As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, which amounts to 1 in 500 Americans. [CNN]
- Four San Francisco schools are offering on-site vaccination clinics this week. [SF Bay]
- An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area as possible haze and smoke moves in from Northern California wildfires. [NBC Bay Area]
- The businesses of North Lake Tahoe would like the tourists to come back now that the Caldor Fire threat has abated. [KRON4]
- Former SF Weekly editor Peter-Astrid Kane has written his own obituary for the alt-weekly. [48 Hills]
