- A total of 8.7 million Californians returned mail-in ballots before election day in the recall. That's about three-quarters of the mail-in turnout from the 2020 general election, indicating strong turnout overall among registered voters. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has officially ordered the Millennium Tower fix halted until further notice. The city has been inspecting and engineers are apparently working on a new fix to keep the old fix from causing more sinking. [Chronicle]
- Former Theranos lab assistant Erika Cheung testified in the Elizabeth Holmes trial today, explaining the concerns she had with the company's Edison blood analysis machine. [KTVU]
- The ACLU of Northern California has filed suit against Pittsburg Unified School District in the East Bay over its treatment of disabled students of color, saying it has essentially denied their right to an education. [EdSource]
- The SF Board of Supervisors grilled Acting Department of Building Inspection Director Patrick O’Riordan today over the allegedly corrupt actions of former Senior Inspector Bernie Curran. [Chronicle]
- BART has netted over $430,000 so far by renting unused parking spaces to Tesla at its Warm Springs/South Fremont station. [East Bay Times]
- United Airlines announced it will resume daily non-stop flights between SFO and Paris starting December 1. [SF Business Times]
- Michael Tilson Thomas, denied his farewell tour of last year, will return to the podium at Davies Symphony Hall November 12. [KQED]
- Rumor has it former Giants manager Bruce Bochy is likely to return to manage another team next season. [Chronicle]
- Former SNL cast member and Weekend Update host Norm McDonald has died after a private battle with cancer, at age 61. [Deadline]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist