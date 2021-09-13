- In the final day before the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom is campaigning in Southern California today. He'll be joined by President Joe Biden, who'll also be pitching his $3.5 trillion spending plan. [KRON4]
- The PG&E worker who was the first to spot the flames that would become the Dixie Fire — now burning for two months — will face the federal judge today who's been overseeing the utility's criminal probation. [Bloomberg]
- A small, nearly century-old flower shop at Ninth and Irving, Frank's Floral Shop, was burglarized and then torched in an apparent arson last week, and the 66-year-old owner is wondering whether she should bother rebuilding. [Chronicle]
- A California man was arrested early this morning in Washington, D.C., near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, with a bayonet, a machete, and multiple knives, driving a truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols on it. [CNN]
- Over the weekend, the staff who man the SETI Institute's Allen Telescope Array at the Hat Creek Radio Observatory in Lassen National Park were evacuated due to the approaching Dixie Fire. [CBS SF]
- Repairs to Stern Grove, which was flooded by a burst water main last month, begin this week and are expected to cost $4 million. [Chronicle]
- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett made some empty commentary, at an event at which she was introduced by the ever-partisan Mitch McConnell, about how she doesn't want to the court to be seen as partisan. [Associated Press]
- Longer battery life, one terabyte of storage, and a new diagonal camera are among the rumored updates expected to be announced at Apple's iPhone 13 media event tomorrow. [CNN]
Top image: President Joe Biden attends the ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images)