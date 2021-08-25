A water main break at Stern Grove has closed the area "until further notice," and it's not clear whether water damage will mean cancellation for the final Sunday concert of the Stern Grove season this weekend.

A video posted to Twitter Monday showed an erupting geyser of water at least 30 feet tall, and this apparently flooded Stern Grove to the point of closure to the public. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Tragic. Water gushing uncontrollably for hours in San Francisco. Stern Grove is flooded. And then there’s the CA drought pic.twitter.com/vtc7HJw8VZ — mary maxon (@MaryEMaxon) August 24, 2021

The Rec & Parks Department tweeted Tuesday that both Stern Grove and Pine Lake are closed until further notice due to the ruptured water main.

Reminder: Stern Grove and Pine Lake remain closed until further notice due to yesterday’s ruptured water main. Stay tuned for when we are able to reopen the park. pic.twitter.com/EgXz4kz0WO — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) August 25, 2021

As the Chronicle reports, crews from the Public Works department and Public Utilities Commission (PUC) have been working on the problem, and the PUC tweeted on Monday about an "air valve" that was in poor condition and needed repair — but nothing about the water main.

It's not entirely clear whether the work at the site caused the geyser, or if this was just a symptom of another problem they discovered while working.

When asked by an SF resident if this was responsible for low water pressure elsewhere in the city, the PUC seemed to confirm that it was, advising anyone who sees brown in their tap water to just let the tap run for a bit — drought be damned.

Today our crews were performing regular maintenance work on an air valve on a large pipeline at 22nd Ave & Sloat. Our crews discovered the existing air valve was in poor condition & had to be repaired. We are currently working to resolve the issue. — SF Water Power Sewer (@MySFPUC) August 24, 2021 Update: Our crews are still working to fix the pipeline. They are emptying the pipeline of water & since the pipe is large, this is taking longer than normal. The pipe has to be free of water before they can fix it. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. — SF Water Power Sewer (@MySFPUC) August 24, 2021

Oakland's legendary Tower of Power is slated to perform on Sunday along with Too $hort, but the festival has yet to give any update on the state of the grounds. Reservations for the show opened up last week.

Stay tuned.