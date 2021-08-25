A water main break at Stern Grove has closed the area "until further notice," and it's not clear whether water damage will mean cancellation for the final Sunday concert of the Stern Grove season this weekend.

A video posted to Twitter Monday showed an erupting geyser of water at least 30 feet tall, and this apparently flooded Stern Grove to the point of closure to the public. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The Rec & Parks Department tweeted Tuesday that both Stern Grove and Pine Lake are closed until further notice due to the ruptured water main.

As the Chronicle reports, crews from the Public Works department and Public Utilities Commission (PUC) have been working on the problem, and the PUC tweeted on Monday about an "air valve" that was in poor condition and needed repair — but nothing about the water main.

It's not entirely clear whether the work at the site caused the geyser, or if this was just a symptom of another problem they discovered while working.

When asked by an SF resident if this was responsible for low water pressure elsewhere in the city, the PUC seemed to confirm that it was, advising anyone who sees brown in their tap water to just let the tap run for a bit — drought be damned.

Oakland's legendary Tower of Power is slated to perform on Sunday along with Too $hort, but the festival has yet to give any update on the state of the grounds. Reservations for the show opened up last week.

Stay tuned.