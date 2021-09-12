- A Saturday afternoon explosion on the 100 block of Lobos Street in Oceanview led to nearby residents having to shelter in place. The vociferous bang went off around 2:45 p.m. yesterday and left two people injured; footage uploaded to the Citizen App shows some residents evacuating the area; police are still unsure what might've caused the explosion, but fireworks are being considered as a source. [KRON4]
- A one-alarm fire in Bayview has left four residents displaced. The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in a garage in the first block of Bertha Lane, per the San Francisco Fire Department; one firefighter apparently suffered a minor knee injury and displaced residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. [KPIX]
- If y'all thought today's sunrise was particularly picturesque, you can thank a smatter of low-lying clouds for helping those rays of light emanate bright yellows and oranges. [Yahoo! News]
- TBD on what the name will be for a new coffee shop that's headed to 2175 Market Street in the Castro. [Hoodline]
- No: Apple isn't moving its campus to Texas, contrary to a widely shared false report. [SF Examiner]
- A San Jose shooting left one injured and another person dead Friday night. [Mercury News]
- Illegal lodging practices coupled with plummeting levels of biodiversity is helping brew the perfect storm for the climate crisis — one that could leave a path of famines and even more pandemics. [Mongabay]
- When evacuation orders are enacted for areas in the way of a wildfire’s path, it's a particularly dire and hard-to-navigate situation for the disabled. [New York Times]
- While parts of Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday — and is now threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of the state, as well as Texas. [Associated Press]
