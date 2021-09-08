- Kamala Harris appeared, as expected, beside Gavin Newsom at a rally today in San Leandro with about 200 labor union members and volunteers. "California, let us send a message to the world that these are the things we stand for, these are the things we fight for, and we will not give up," Harris said, about the recall election. [KTVU]
- Former President Barack Obama has just shot an ad supporting the "No" campaign in the California recall. In it he directly takes a shot at Larry Elder's Trump support and anti-vaccine-mandate stance.
- There was a fatal stabbing in the Upper Haight early Wednesday morning, killing a 65-year-old man. The man was found bleeding on the ground in the area of Haight and Stanyan around 6 a.m., and this marks the city's 31st homicide of the year. [KRON4]
- Activists and unhoused people rallied outside City Hall Wednesday to push Mayor London Breed to guarantee the continuation of the shelter-in-place hotel program through the end of the year. [48 Hills]
- Former Trump lackeys Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway are being asked to resign from military academy advisory boards that they were appointed to by Trump, or be fired. [CNN]
- The Times has some descriptions from inside the courtroom at the start of Elizabeth Holmes's trial today, and they call Billy Evans, whom she married in 2019, her "boyfriend." [New York Times]
- The Giants beat the Rockies in the ninth inning for a sweep today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Southwest Airlines is resuming daily nonstop flights between San Jose and Las Vegas. [CBS SF]