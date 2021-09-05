- Large shadows are often thought to worsen the quality of life — which is why Berkeley’s mission to explicitly define such a cast could change future housing plans. After more than two years of meetings, a city subcommittee is now tasked with writing a set of standards put forth in 2020 for these kinds of shadows; several key items, such as a definition of “density” and rules for shadows or views, are still up for debate; Berkeley is set to build 9,000 new housing units over the next decade... and shadows could well hinder the City from reaching that goal. [Berkeleyside]
- Karla the Fog was especially thick this morning. You weren’t the only one struggling to see a few hundred feet in front of you earlier today; the National Weather Service warned motorists to be careful driving on Bay Area roads Sunday morning due to dense fog in some areas. [KRON4]
- A free art exhibit next week will feature the intersection of low-rider cars and their connection with San Francisco's Latinx communities. [KTVU]
- Citing a possible toxic algae bloom, a 28-mile stretch along the Merced River — where the high levels of toxic algae were detected — has been closed; this area is also close to the site where the Northern California family of hikers (and their dog) were found mysteriously dead last month. [ABC7]
- California firefighters continue making headway containing the Dixie Fire and Caldor Fire amid favorable weather conditions. [Mercury News]
- Though Hurricane Ida's now faded into the atmosphere, some 700,000 people across the South and Northeast are still without power. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography