Superstar singer and Bay Area native H.E.R. has just released the lineup for the return of her Lights On Festival, with plenty of big names set to hit the stage at the Concord Pavilion on September 18th and 19th. If you don’t have tickets you’re likely out of luck because the event is sold out for both days. The festival’s inaugural event in 2019 also sold out both days. When the festival was first announced, H.E.R labeled it as the only music festival fully owned and curated by a woman.

According to the website, the headliner for day one on Saturday is Erykah Badu. Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia, Masego, Foushee, and Blxst will also be on the main stage which they call the ‘Flourescent Stage.’ ‘H.E.R. and Friends’ will headline Sunday with Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Lede also hitting the Flourescent Stage. There will also be the smaller ‘Illumination Stage’ which will feature 6 artists on Saturday and 7 other acts on Sunday.

According to HypeBeast, along with all the great music, the festival will also feature attractions like a guitar lounge, art installations, a tent for film screenings, a museum dedicated to R&B music, and other attractions.

H.E.R. is a native of Vallejo and has been having a lucrative last couple of years. She released her debut studio album ‘Back of My Mind’ in June. This year she performed at the Super Bowl and won Oscar and Grammy Awards. Last year, the Lights On Festival had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but judging by its sold-out ticket sales this year and in 2019, the festival will likely be back next year.

Image: Concord Pavilion

