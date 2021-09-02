- Winds have whipped up the southeastern front of the Dixie Fire, threatening the Highway 395 corridor in Lassen County. The fire, burning now for over six weeks, is headed toward Honey Lake and the town of Milford. [CBS SF]
- Smoke from the Caldor Fire may drift more toward the Bay Area in the next two days, prompting a new air quality advisory. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, and the latest smoke model shows the worst of the smoke heading east. [Chronicle]
For your viewing pleasure here is the latest smoke model forecast showing the plume and smoke dispersion for the Dixie, Caldor and other far NorCal fires. Mainly expecting some haze for the Bay Area. #CAwx #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/ry8HttHm9N— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 2, 2021
- Solano County, where there has been no new mask mandate (though Vallejo and Benicia now have their own), has the highest COVID hospitalizations it's had since January. [East Bay Times]
- The city of Berkeley has now instituted a mandate for full vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and larger events. [KTVU]
- At least fourteen people died in flash flooding in New York and New Jersey last night, including one toddler, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida passed through. [WPIX]
- More than 30 California children remain stuck in Afghanistan after traveling to the country with family to visit relatives this summer. [Associated Press]
- One Northern California school district, San Juan Unified in Sacramento County, says 27 of its students are among those stuck in Afghanistan. [KRON4]
- The California legislature is considering outlawing gender-specific displays in large stores when it comes to marketing children's toys and products. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Giants dropped four straight games to the Brewers and have now given up their spot in the lead of the NL West. [SF Bay]