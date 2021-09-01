- A lucky break with the wind on Tuesday kept the Caldor Fire out of most of South Lake Tahoe, and firefighters reported some progress overnight. Winds were still going to make things dicey today and tomorrow, though. [ABC 7]
- The fire still grew to 204,000 acres by today, and thick smoke was choking much of the Tahoe Basin. On the Nevada side of the border, which may see evacuation orders soon, evacuees and firefighters are being housed at casino hotels including Harrah’s, Harveys Lake Tahoe, and the Hard Rock. [KTVU]
- Facebook's affordable housing fund handed out $38 million to four different projects in Silicon Valley and Alameda County amounting to almost 500 units. The projects are all geared to very-low income and formerly homeless individuals. [SF Business Times]
- The snowmaking guns at Heavenly Ski Resort are at full blast, hopefully keeping the ski area from burning in the Caldor Fire. [Chronicle]
- The AlertWildfire cameras include several bleak live shots from Tahoe ski mountains. [AlertWildfire]
- A vegetation fire in Marin County's Lucas Valley today prompted some evacuations. [Chronicle]
- A SoCal couple convicted in a PPP loan fraud scheme cut off their ankle monitors ahead of their sentencing and are now on the run. [CBS SF]
- Going to BottleRock and wondering what there will be to eat there? Eater has you covered.
- Ugh: Lori Loughlin’s influencer daughter Olivia Jade, who was at the center of her parents' involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, is on Dancing With the Stars. [East Bay Times]
Photo from the Heavenly camera via AlertWildfire