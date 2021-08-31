The case has apparently gone cold in the hunt for the shooter who killed a 16-year-old girl and injured her aunt while the family was sitting outside their new home last month, and the SFPD is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

The July 30th shooting on Bertha Lane killed high school student Jaedah Tofaeno and injured her 45-year-old aunt, and as SFist reported earlier, police were not sure a week later whether the shooting was targeted, random, or a case of mistaken identity. Tofaeno was killed in full few of her parents and family, and a neighbor reported she was just sitting on a skateboard with family members gathered outside when she was shot.

A review of surveillance footage in the area, which police said they would be doing, has apparently not resulted in any leads — and the department has not said whether it knows of any persons of interest or suspects in the case.

The family had only recently moved into San Francisco from the East Bay, and Tofaeno was about to start her senior year at Deer Valley High School in Antioch.

Tofaeno's father, James Tofaeno, spoke at a press conference following the shooting saying, "We have no hate, no grudges. We are not looking for retaliation. The only justice we are seeking is peace."

Now, as KPIX reports, the SFPD has put out a new call for information with the reward attached.

Following the shooting, SFPD spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger told KPIX, "We don’t know if it was targeted or if it was random. What we do know is a 16-year-old female lost her life... in the Bayview due to gun violence. And that’s why it’s so important for anybody with any information to come forward."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Francis Graves of the department’s Homicide Detail at 415-553-9099 during business hours.

Tips can also be given anonymously at 415-575-4444 ,or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Photo via the SFPD