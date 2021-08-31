- A young man who was gunned down in Oakland's Uptown district early Sunday has been identified as 18-year-old Alameda resident Tyrique Watley. Watley was a student at Lincoln University in Oakland, and he had been out at nightclubs in the area before he was shot at 2:48 a.m. — he was shot while in a vehicle by an unknown assailant on the sidewalk, and two women in a different car were also injured in the gunfire. [East Bay Times]
- 58-year-old Veronica Foster of South Lake Tahoe was preparing to flee the Caldor Fire and then evacuating her home in the last two days as she awaited word about whether her son, a U.S. Army special operations sharpshooter with 18 years in the armed forces, had made it out of Afghanistan safely. He was evacuated with the rest of the military on Monday and he's now safe in Germany. [East Bay Times]
- Rains from Hurricane Ida have caused flooding in Tennessee that has forced the cancellation of this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The festival was scheduled to start Thursday, and while the weekend weather looks "outstanding" according to organizers, the entire grounds are saturated and muddy and it's impossible to maneuver vehicles safely. [CNN]
- The Dixie Fire has now topped 800,000 acres. [CBS SF]
- Now Google has delayed its return to the office until January. [Examiner]
- Governor Gavin Newsom made an appearance in Oakland today and spoke about getting more people vaccinated. [Bay City News]
- The Giants' Johnny Cueto is heading back to the mound after just one day on the injured list with a COVID scare. [East Bay Times]
- The governor of Louisiana continues to tell residents to stay wherever they evacuated to because power outages are expected to last for weeks. [New York Times]
- President Biden has been defiant about the decision to withdraw all troops by the August 31 deadline, even though some American citizens were left behind — saying it was a "choice between leaving or escalating." [New York Times]
- An oil spill that originated at Syria's largest oil refinery, leaking for over a week now, has dumped 15,000 tons of fuel into the Mediterranean sea and the slick is expected to reach Cyprus by Wednesday. [CNN]
- Mike Richards, the guy who almost became the new host of Jeopardy! before a journalist uncovered what a gross douchebag he is, is now out as producer of the show as well, and out as producer of Wheel of Fortune. [CNN]
Photo: Ronan Furuta