Oakland's longest running brewery — and one of its most interesting and innovative — Ale Industries has done a new marketing collaboration with the East Bay SPCA that is all but guaranteed to sell a lot of beer and get some cats and pups adopted.

Ale Industries, which previously did a popular beer can collaboration with Oakland's Cat Town cat cafe, is posting the photos of 20 adoptable cats and dogs on special edition cans of an SPCA edition of its East Bay IPA. As Bay Area News Group reports, proceeds from the four-packs of the beer will go directly to the East Bay SPCA, in addition to promoting the 20 cute pets up for adoption, QR code included.

Image via Ale Industries

"Our team clearly has a soft spot for furry creatures," says Jonathan Acosta Rosales, director of marketing and distribution. "We’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside organizations that commit to the welfare of animals in our community. This East Bay SPCA project opens the door for us to build from here and help these organizations on a more consistent basis."

"We felt it was important to get as many of the East Bay SPCA’s available animals on beer can labels as possible," says Ale Industries CEO Yunyi Zhang in a statement. "Our goal is to create awareness of how many adorable animals there are waiting at the East Bay SPCA, and how the community can help."

The beers can be purchased online for shipping here, and they're available for purchase at the brewery's Fruitvale taproom (3096 E. 10th St., Oakland). Also, the brewery is hosting a launch party for the SPCA beer on Sunday, August 29.

In addition to the Cat Town collab, Ale Industries has also done collaborations with Oakland Pride, Black Joy Parade, the Oakland Zoo, Oakland Roots, Oakluv, Grammy-winning musician Fantastic Negrito, and the band Death Angel.